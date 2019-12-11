New York Mets

Newsday
49119918_thumbnail

MLB doesn't expect 'governance issues' with pending sale of Mets to Steve Cohen | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 11, 2019 5:16 PM Newsday 55s

SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball doesn’t expect any “governance issues” as a result of Steve Cohen’s pending purchase of the Mets, which would leave the Wilpons in charge for five years, commissioner

Tweets