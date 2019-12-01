New York Mets

Mets Merized
49123160_thumbnail

Mets To Still Have Lugo, Gsellman Work As Starters

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 5m

Brodie Van Wagenen spoke with reporters on Wednesday night at the Winter Meetings and said that the plan is to still have Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman work as starters this offseason.Both hav

Tweets