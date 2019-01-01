New York Mets

Metsblog
49123641_thumbnail

4 Takeaways from Brodie Van Wagenen's Winter Meetings availability, including what Michael Wacha would mean for Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

On Wednesday afternoon, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen once again met with members of the media as the MLB Winter Meetings roll on in San Diego.

Tweets