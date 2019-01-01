New York Mets
Michael Wacha Tries to Make Good With Mets
by: Craig Edwards — FanGraphs 11m
Michael Wacha hasn't been completely healthy in half a decade, but he might end up as a solid end-of-rotation starter for a Mets rotation that needs depth.
