Athletics Interested in Lowrie if Mets Would Pay Part of Salary
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Oakland Athletics would have interest in acquiring Jed Lowrie from the New York Mets if the team is willing to pay a large portion of
