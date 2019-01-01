New York Mets

The Score
49124749_thumbnail

Report: Mets have talked with Astros about Correa

by: Jason Wilson The Score 8m

The New York Mets have engaged in dialogue with the Houston Astros about a potential trade for shortstop Carlos Correa, though no deal is close, sources told Andy Martino of SNY.The Astros are apparently open to trading the oft-injured All-Star...

Tweets