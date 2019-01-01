New York Mets

Metsblog
49125757_thumbnail

Get to know Michael Wacha, who will likely be Mets' fifth starting pitcher

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

Statistically, Wacha's best full season came in 2015, when he won 17 games, pitched a career-best 181.1 innings, and recorded a 3.38 ERA.

Tweets