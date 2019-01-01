New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Do Mets truly have the best deal in baseball with Jacob deGrom?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 11m
DeGrom was still under team control when he signed his extension, so the Angels and Dodgers weren't driving up the price, which is what the Yankees faced in getting Gerrit Cole.
Tweets
-
Death, taxes, The Kebab ShopBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Updated Mets scorecard: Jake Marisnick $3M Michael Wacha $3MUpdated Boras scorecard: Cole: $324M. Rendon: $245M. Strasburg: $245M. Moustakas: $64M. Total: $878M. Still to come: Ryu, Castellanos, Keuchel.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This kind of rumor-floating is an insult to the fans. You should all feel insulted by it.Sources say Mets have had dialogue with the Astros about Carlos Correa. Nothing imminent.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just how much of his $324M it will cost him is yet to be determined https://t.co/FKRxSSuztYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie likes the pitching staff the Mets have assembled 💪TV / Radio Network
-
The highlight of my day was running into @CliffFloyd30: Death, taxes and Cliff Floyd leaving you with a smile on your face.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets