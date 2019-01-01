New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors: Mets Interested In Carlos Correa

by: Vincent Rapisardi Unbiased Sports Network 8m

MLB trade rumors: the New York Mets and Houston Astros have engaged in trade talks regarding shortstop Carlos Correa. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets have “had dialogue” with the Houston Astros regarding a trade for shortstop...

