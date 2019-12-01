New York Mets

nj.com
49076012_thumbnail

Hall of Fame 2020: Why I almost didn’t vote for Derek Jeter (it’s not what you think!) | Politi - nj.com

by: Steve Politi | spoliti@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

The 2020 Hall of Fame ballot includes the longtime Yankees shortstop and several holdovers from the Steroids Era. Here's how the NJ Advance Media sports columnist voted.

Tweets