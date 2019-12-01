New York Mets

nj.com
49133744_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets, Astros talking Carlos Correa blockbuster trade? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen could swoop in and land Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa in a trade this winter.

Tweets