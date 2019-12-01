Even if they trade Lowrie, You’re at around $201m for the luxury tax payroll, giving them very little room to add what they need in the bullpen. They’d have to do more, unless they are actually willing to go over (which they should be).

Steven Matz Fan michaelgbaron Lowrie and Dom will likely be shipped off together, we probably won't get a backup catcher, and the bullpen will probably also be by-committee (no Betances, more depth moves like this)