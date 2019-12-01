New York Mets

nj.com
49135155_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Yankees, Gerrit Cole deal could guarantee Red Sox DON’T trade Mookie Betts - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The New York Yankees signed free-agent right-hander Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract. That deal could actually help the Boston Red Sox hold on to right fielder Mookie Betts.

Tweets