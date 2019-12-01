New York Mets

nj.com
49135596_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Why N.J’s Rick Porcello might reject 3-year offer and sign a 1-year prove-it contract with Red Sox or Mets - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

N.J. native Rick Porcello won the 2016 American League Cy Young Award for the Boston Red Sox. He struggled in 2019, going 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA.

Tweets