Mets Signing Michael Wacha A Waste
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 52s
When you’re operating on an austerity budget like the Mets are, you can’t afford to just throw away or gamble with their money. Cheap for its own sake is not going to fly. No, the team …
RT @mike_petriello: It's perfectly reasonable to sign either Wacha or Porcello -- two guys coming off bad years but with good track records to a one year make-good deal. It's a little more worrisome to sign *both.* ... and it's going backwards when the rest of the NLE is going forward.Blogger / Podcaster
Wacha hasn’t been the picture of health & has been on the decline the last three years. Porcello doesn’t have a ton of upside & was below league average last year. I would not deal from the #Mets rotation.Additions of Porcello, Wacha give #Mets depth to possibly move a starter, perhaps in combination with a high-priced player in his walk year - Lowrie ($9M) or, in a much less likely scenario, Cespedes ($29.5M). Goal would be to address other needs - a young catcher, for example.Blogger / Podcaster
We’re open for business in Hauppauge until 5:30, swing by. Free gifts for purchases over $25, 20% off select hoodies/jackets/jerseys/beanies, and more. https://t.co/ELpy32gEnVSuper Fan
Have to expect we’ll see a trade soon. Need to unload Lowrie’s salary as we’re right at the luxury tax. Will Dom be attached? JD? Andres? Curious to see how Brodie plays this.Blogger / Podcaster
I guess the Mets are the winners now?Even if Cespedes popped out 500 times in a row, the Red Sox would still lose the Porcello-Cespedes trade.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayerMMO: Brodie was right about Wacha as “depth starter” https://t.co/LpKRZKW7tFBlogger / Podcaster
