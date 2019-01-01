New York Mets
Mets flirt with luxury tax line with Rick Porcello signing
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4m
Sources indicate that the Mets have signed Rick Porcello to a 1/$10 million deal. While the Mets were linked to Porcello earlier in the offseason, it seemed that yesterday’s signing of Michael Wach…
RT @mike_petriello: It's perfectly reasonable to sign either Wacha or Porcello -- two guys coming off bad years but with good track records to a one year make-good deal. It's a little more worrisome to sign *both.* ... and it's going backwards when the rest of the NLE is going forward.Blogger / Podcaster
Wacha hasn’t been the picture of health & has been on the decline the last three years. Porcello doesn’t have a ton of upside & was below league average last year. I would not deal from the #Mets rotation.Additions of Porcello, Wacha give #Mets depth to possibly move a starter, perhaps in combination with a high-priced player in his walk year - Lowrie ($9M) or, in a much less likely scenario, Cespedes ($29.5M). Goal would be to address other needs - a young catcher, for example.Blogger / Podcaster
We’re open for business in Hauppauge until 5:30, swing by. Free gifts for purchases over $25, 20% off select hoodies/jackets/jerseys/beanies, and more. https://t.co/ELpy32gEnVSuper Fan
Have to expect we’ll see a trade soon. Need to unload Lowrie’s salary as we’re right at the luxury tax. Will Dom be attached? JD? Andres? Curious to see how Brodie plays this.Blogger / Podcaster
I guess the Mets are the winners now?Even if Cespedes popped out 500 times in a row, the Red Sox would still lose the Porcello-Cespedes trade.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayerMMO: Brodie was right about Wacha as “depth starter” https://t.co/LpKRZKW7tFBlogger / Podcaster
