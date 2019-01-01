New York Mets
Beltrán Talks Mets At Winter Meetings
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2m
During the Winter Meeting, Mets manager Carlo Beltrán sat down with members from MLB Network to chat about his current roster and more. Check out http://m.ml...
Rick Porcello had 319 pitches in the shadow zone (edges of strike zone) called for strikes last season (13th-most pitches) w/ the Red Sox - a team that was rated as the 4th-best at framing per FanGraphs. Pairing him with Wilson Ramos (-7.6 FRM in ‘19) will be interesting. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
There was a belief that the Mets would look heavily into adding bullpen arms. They decided to prioritize starting pitching depth instead. Brodie Van Wagenen explains why:TV / Radio Personality
With only an addition in the minor league phase, the Mets had a quiet Rule 5 draft. https://t.co/AMvqRrSVYZBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MikeVacc: Maybe Brodie is playing poker. If not, #Mets are again the #Ifs * If rotation stays healthy + * If no regression Alonso/McNeil + * If Conforto has MVP-lite season + * If Diaz/Familia regain form + * if Cespedes is serviceable + * If Rosario keeps improving = ..... wild-card run?Blogger / Podcaster
Definitely how I would describe Jacob deGromVan Wagenen said #Mets have 6 starters who are fourth starters or better.Beat Writer / Columnist
