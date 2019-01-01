New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
49141133_thumbnail

Beltrán Talks Mets At Winter Meetings

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2m

During the Winter Meeting, Mets manager Carlo Beltrán sat down with members from MLB Network to chat about his current roster and more. Check out http://m.ml...

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 7m
    Rick Porcello had 319 pitches in the shadow zone (edges of strike zone) called for strikes last season (13th-most pitches) w/ the Red Sox - a team that was rated as the 4th-best at framing per FanGraphs. Pairing him with Wilson Ramos (-7.6 FRM in ‘19) will be interesting. #Mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 8m
    There was a belief that the Mets would look heavily into adding bullpen arms. They decided to prioritize starting pitching depth instead. Brodie Van Wagenen explains why:
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 8m
    With only an addition in the minor league phase, the Mets had a quiet Rule 5 draft. https://t.co/AMvqRrSVYZ
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 9m
    RT @MikeVacc: Maybe Brodie is playing poker. If not, #Mets are again the #Ifs * If rotation stays healthy + * If no regression Alonso/McNeil + * If Conforto has MVP-lite season + * If Diaz/Familia regain form + * if Cespedes is serviceable + * If Rosario keeps improving = ..... wild-card run?
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Vaccaro @MikeVacc 9m
    Maybe Brodie is playing poker. If not, #Mets are again the #Ifs * If rotation stays healthy + * If no regression Alonso/McNeil + * If Conforto has MVP-lite season + * If Diaz/Familia regain form + * if Cespedes is serviceable + * If Rosario keeps improving = ..... wild-card run?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    D.J. Short @djshort 10m
    Definitely how I would describe Jacob deGrom
    Joel Sherman
    Van Wagenen said #Mets have 6 starters who are fourth starters or better.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets