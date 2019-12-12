New York Mets

NY Mets pitcher Rick Porcello hails from Morris County NJ

Rick Porcello reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets on Thursday.

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 7m
    Rick Porcello had 319 pitches in the shadow zone (edges of strike zone) called for strikes last season (13th-most pitches) w/ the Red Sox - a team that was rated as the 4th-best at framing per FanGraphs. Pairing him with Wilson Ramos (-7.6 FRM in ‘19) will be interesting. #Mets
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 8m
    There was a belief that the Mets would look heavily into adding bullpen arms. They decided to prioritize starting pitching depth instead. Brodie Van Wagenen explains why:
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 8m
    With only an addition in the minor league phase, the Mets had a quiet Rule 5 draft. https://t.co/AMvqRrSVYZ
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 9m
    Mike Vaccaro @MikeVacc 9m
    Maybe Brodie is playing poker. If not, #Mets are again the #Ifs * If rotation stays healthy + * If no regression Alonso/McNeil + * If Conforto has MVP-lite season + * If Diaz/Familia regain form + * if Cespedes is serviceable + * If Rosario keeps improving = ..... wild-card run?
    D.J. Short @djshort 10m
    Definitely how I would describe Jacob deGrom
    Joel Sherman
    Van Wagenen said #Mets have 6 starters who are fourth starters or better.
