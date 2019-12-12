New York Mets
Mets could look to trade starting pitcher after Porcello, Wacha signings
by: Jack McLoone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 12m
Because when you can go from Syndergaard and Wheeler to Porcello and Wacha, you must.
Rick Porcello had 319 pitches in the shadow zone (edges of strike zone) called for strikes last season (13th-most pitches) w/ the Red Sox - a team that was rated as the 4th-best at framing per FanGraphs. Pairing him with Wilson Ramos (-7.6 FRM in ‘19) will be interesting. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
There was a belief that the Mets would look heavily into adding bullpen arms. They decided to prioritize starting pitching depth instead. Brodie Van Wagenen explains why:TV / Radio Personality
With only an addition in the minor league phase, the Mets had a quiet Rule 5 draft. https://t.co/AMvqRrSVYZBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MikeVacc: Maybe Brodie is playing poker. If not, #Mets are again the #Ifs * If rotation stays healthy + * If no regression Alonso/McNeil + * If Conforto has MVP-lite season + * If Diaz/Familia regain form + * if Cespedes is serviceable + * If Rosario keeps improving = ..... wild-card run?Blogger / Podcaster
Maybe Brodie is playing poker. If not, #Mets are again the #Ifs * If rotation stays healthy + * If no regression Alonso/McNeil + * If Conforto has MVP-lite season + * If Diaz/Familia regain form + * if Cespedes is serviceable + * If Rosario keeps improving = ..... wild-card run?Beat Writer / Columnist
Definitely how I would describe Jacob deGromVan Wagenen said #Mets have 6 starters who are fourth starters or better.Beat Writer / Columnist
