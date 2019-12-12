New York Mets

North Jersey
MLB writers Pete Caldera and Justin Toscano wrap up the Winter Meetings

by: Justin Toscano and Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 2m

MLB writers Pete Caldera and Justin Toscano wrap up the Winter Meetings.

    Tim Britton @TimBritton 4m
    Updating the Mets-centric winter meetings tracker. What moves this week have had the biggest impact on New York? https://t.co/oCs3hzvZss
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 5m
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 5m
    Smart
    SNY @SNYtv 9m
    MLB released its findings on an investigation into the "juiced ball," which could lead to higher seams. How could this impact pitchers like Noah Syndergaard and Masahiro Tanaka that rely on their offspeed pitches? (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/X6xVuWZwPl
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 11m
    The hate Brandon Nimmo gets is wild to me. Dude has a .250/.395/.459 slash line and 136 OPS+ the past two years.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 12m
    As @thePeteyMac and I discussed on the podcast, I tend to agree with the Mets here. https://t.co/8P7M9C9gxT
