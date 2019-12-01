New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Have Talked Trade With Rangers
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 1m
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Mets have had discussions with the Rangers about Jed Lowrie and Dominic Smith. However, Rosenthal notes that talks have failed to progress to th
Tweets
-
RT @Mets_Shitter: This one is getting close folks. Four polls to vote on, winners move on to the **** 16 #MetsShitter2019 https://t.co/x5agD1yjPJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Payano was also in the 84th percentile in curveball spin rate. #MetsPedro Payano is a potentially interesting guy to take a flier on. As @mikemayerMMO noted, he's currently playing for Phil Regan's winter ball team. Small sample size, but among 277 pitchers who threw 50+ curveballs last year, Payano's SwStr% was in the 94th percentile: https://t.co/LGgJ4B7Xss https://t.co/7H3lD1iEodBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @david_j_roth: "Sign Rick Porcello So You Can Trade Noah Syndergaard" represents a new frontier in the field of Mets studies. For years, theorists had argued that such a level of Mets behavior was impossible. https://t.co/HJhnTefLhrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
💿 Now That's What I Call Mets! 💿 The best @JeffMcNeil805 moments 🐿TV / Radio Network
-
Wait we have A-Rod shooting these for us now? Does that mean I don’t have to"I don't like this move. I love this move." A-Rod is all about the Gerrit Cole signing (via @arod) https://t.co/E9WgTT7BL6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @STR0: Stability king. Bear crawling with a balanced foam roll in Aspen. Always get your work in before you enjoy the day! 📈 #HDMH https://t.co/hLeOfUzFoqOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets