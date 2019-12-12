New York Mets

Newsday
49149431_thumbnail

Starling Marte not on Mets' trade radar | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 12, 2019 3:57 PM Newsday 5m

SAN DIEGO — As Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and his front office departed the winter meetings Thursday, they were not close to acquiring Pirates centerfielder Starling Marte — and may never

Tweets