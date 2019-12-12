New York Mets

The Mets Police
49151560_thumbnail

Link: A decade of destruction in New York City – Curbed NY

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Why own a baseball team? Curbed gets it.  The bold is mine.   These changes would directly benefit Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz, the owners of the Mets. Their company, Sterling Equities, was chosen by both Bloomberg and de Blasio to head up the...

Tweets