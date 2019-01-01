New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets Focused On ‘Luxury’ Roster Moves Now
by: Vincent Rapisardi — Unbiased Sports Network 2m
The New York Mets are now focussed on “luxury” moves after filling all of their roster needs. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets will be focussed on “luxury” moves as the rest of the offseason moves forward. This comes after...
Tweets
-
The Carlos Correa trade rumors to the #Mets didn't last long #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/d6b73fEARQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Winter Meetings Notebook: Tom Verducci spotlights the Mets, MLB’s three-batter minimum rule and more https://t.co/jcJIFirAp9TV / Radio Network
-
RT @jpodrick: 🚨Retweet🚨 to vote my brother @SJD_51 into the Pro Bowl this year. This man is play great football right now. #ProBowlVote https://t.co/DMiptpH2B4TV / Radio Personality
-
I have some great Career News: I am elated to announce that I have entered into a client agreement with Law&Crime Network to serve as their Traffic Manager. I am so excited to be part of a great organization that provides compelling content on a daily basis.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
WFAN appears to have settled on a replacement for Mike Francesa in afternoon drive time, with Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno now more likely than ever to move from middays to afternoons | @sportswatch https://t.co/UPTTuvkyGvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Aaron Boone is understandably excited about his new toy https://t.co/sY1fAFzE5pBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets