MLB scouts explain how Rick Porcello can rebound with Mets in 2020

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 24s

Rick Porcello pitched to a 5.52 ERA last season, yet he signed with the Mets for $10 million on a one-year deal. So how can he change those numbers in Flushing? Scouts weigh in...

