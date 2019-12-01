New York Mets

Mets Merized
49154656_thumbnail

Mets Sign Pedro Payano To Minor League Deal

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 3m

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have signed Pedro Payano to a minor-league deal.Payano represents the third starter the Mets have signed in the last day and a half. He made hi

Tweets