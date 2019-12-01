New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pitching Rumors: Ryu, Leclerc, Betances, Hader, Thor
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 14m
Earlier this week, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register and other …
Tweets
-
RT @athletelogos: @NYPost_Mets @mikemayerMMO "We feel like we have the fullest glass in baseball."Blogger / Podcaster
-
Don't expect many more arms joining the bullpen https://t.co/wxvD4jFId1Blogger / Podcaster
-
❓❓❓❓❓❓❓❓❓❓❓❓One more pitching depth move for the Mets, who have a minor league deal with Pedro Payano. Payano, 25, made a brief Major League debut this year in Texas. He's mostly been a starter over eight seasons in the Rangers organization.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: 🎙️ RT TO WIN 🎙️ Retweet for your chance to attend @carlosbeltran15's pregame press conference plus four tickets to a game! #Mets25DaysOfGiving https://t.co/bQoMM5q5ZeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watching the passengers’ faces as they enter my section of the plane where two infants are screaming before we depart for a cross country overnight flight is priceless.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The big splashes are done, with a few more moves to be made https://t.co/da9tsvvmjYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets