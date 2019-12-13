New York Mets

Rising Apple
49168587_thumbnail

Mets Stocking Stuffer: Noah Syndergaard’s best tweets of 2019

by: Elizabeth Muratore Fansided: Rising Apple 15m

In 2019, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard showed us again why he's a master of social media. The 2019 New York Mets featured many players with big pe...

Tweets