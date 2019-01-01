New York Mets
Chris Mazza Designated For Assignment
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 12m
With the New York Mets making the Michael Wacha signing official, the team has designated Chris Mazza for assignment. With this move the roster still stands at 40 meaning another player will have
-
Yoenis Céspedes https://t.co/fvsiMnxuJ4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sources: Mets and Cespedes were moving closer to a hearing related to his ranch injury and a potential contract violation. This settlement enables the player to stay w team one more year, and enables team to pay him a lot less.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You know you didn't actually have to be on the Mets to do that right? You could have done that in red. But welcome..@MichaelWacha is excited to play in front of all you #Mets fans! #LGM https://t.co/L2gL2nVEJCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can’t get your hands on a Baby Yoda for Christmas? Get the other hot gift! A Non-Horse. Perfect for any Mets fan.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Yoenis Cespedes Contract Restructured https://t.co/2W9XjR1pvB #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cespdes was facing possibility of having #Mets try to void his contract. Instead, told that an agreement will create a significant reduction in his $29.5M salary for 2020.Beat Writer / Columnist
