New York Mets

Mets Merized
49177743_thumbnail

Mets Officially Sign Michael Wacha, Designate Chris Mazza for Assignment

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 9m

The Mets announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha on Friday afternoon. The deal is for one-year, $3 million with $7 million attainable in incentives.In the corresponding 40-

Tweets