New York Yankees could replace Dellin Betances with Josh Hader
by: Aaron Case — Elite Sports NY 5m
Rumors have connected the New York Yankees to semi-available Milwaukee Brewers star Josh Hader, and the possible move makes sense.
Yoenis Céspedes https://t.co/fvsiMnxuJ4Beat Writer / Columnist
Sources: Mets and Cespedes were moving closer to a hearing related to his ranch injury and a potential contract violation. This settlement enables the player to stay w team one more year, and enables team to pay him a lot less.Beat Writer / Columnist
You know you didn't actually have to be on the Mets to do that right? You could have done that in red. But welcome..@MichaelWacha is excited to play in front of all you #Mets fans! #LGM https://t.co/L2gL2nVEJCBlogger / Podcaster
Can’t get your hands on a Baby Yoda for Christmas? Get the other hot gift! A Non-Horse. Perfect for any Mets fan.Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Yoenis Cespedes Contract Restructured https://t.co/2W9XjR1pvB #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Cespdes was facing possibility of having #Mets try to void his contract. Instead, told that an agreement will create a significant reduction in his $29.5M salary for 2020.Beat Writer / Columnist
