New York Mets

Metsblog
49179065_thumbnail

Mets told Michael Wacha they had a spot to start: 'I'm here to be in that rotation'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

The Mets made their one-year deal with Michael Wacha official on Friday, designating Chris Mazza for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Tweets