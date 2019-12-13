New York Mets

The Mets Police
49181537_thumbnail

.@JeffPassan’s tweet is all you need to know about the Mets and Cespedes contract thing

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

  I absolutely love this tweet.  Great job Jeff Passan.  We need more of this and less of whatever it is SNY does these days. TL;DR version: Yoenis Cespedes got injured. He said he stepped in a hole. There was reason to believe that wasn’t the case....

