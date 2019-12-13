New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets admit to Michael Wacha signing!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

My friends the Mets sent this over the press release included in this article earlier this afternoon.  Wait until they realize they also signed Rick Porcello and now have “too many” starters.  Oopsie!   Wacha must have a good agent.  Or a sleeper...

