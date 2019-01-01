New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sources: Cespedes, Mets agree to amended deal
by: ESPN — ESPN 6m
Yoenis Cespedes and the New York Mets have agreed on an amended contract, a source tells ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Tweets
-
So at worst, the #Mets get back about $10m in actual/CBT payroll. At best, $19.5m. That means, assuming no incentives earned, #Mets luxury tax payroll right now is about $191m. With incentives, approx. $201m. That is a big, big deal.Heard Cespedes lost a piece of $29M 2019 salary. Bigger loss is his 2020 will go from $29.5M to less than $10M. Can make back in bonuses enough to earn roughly $20M (essentially play to pay). Clearly was worried a grievance could lead to total loss of the $29.5. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
This puts the #Mets over $20M under the luxury tax threshold.Probably some more information still to come.....but based on this news... The #Mets payroll now unofficially stands at Standard Payroll: $161.3M Luxury Tax Payroll: $186.7M https://t.co/wVBMXJdoZ8 https://t.co/ydpNINM1z6Minors
-
With six starters for a five man rotation, the #Mets will need to determine the odd man out. (via @onenamedave1) https://t.co/N0MnD1CfFjBlog / Website
-
The Carlos Correa trade talks between the Mets and Astros go back to November (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/cQCU1bm9cNTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets catch a break https://t.co/CSr0nkTTF4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cespedes, Mets reportedly agree to amended contract due to ranch injury. https://t.co/dBenNexvg8Newspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets