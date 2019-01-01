New York Mets

Report: Cespedes, Mets agree to amended contract due to ranch injury

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 26s

The New York Mets and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes agreed to an amended contract that significantly reduces his 2020 salary from its original value of $29.5 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.A good chunk of Cespedes' guaranteed money was...

