New York Mets

LWOS Baseball
49183801_thumbnail

New York Mets Restructure Yoenis Cespedes’ Contract

by: Jared Cantatore Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 4m

The New York Mets have restructured the contract of Yoenis Cespedes for the 2020 season. The Mets are saving around 10 million on the contract.

Tweets