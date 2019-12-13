New York Mets

WFAN
Yoenis Céspedes Has Salary Significantly Cut After Settling Injury Grievance With Mets

New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York

New York withheld part of Céspedes' salary, alleging he was hurt during an activity prohibited by his contract's guarantee language.

