Yoenis Céspedes Has Salary Significantly Cut After Settling Injury Grievance With Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 21m
New York withheld part of Céspedes' salary, alleging he was hurt during an activity prohibited by his contract's guarantee language.
RT @NewsdaySports: .@DPLennon: Yoenis Cespedes renegotiation could help #Mets quite a bit https://t.co/OwL0UUAciYBeat Writer / Columnist
Anthony Rendon hit .319 with a .938 OPS against the Mets over the first 7 years of his career. They’ll play each other about 9 times over the next 7 seasons instead of 133 times, had he remained in the NL East.Done deal. ✅ https://t.co/AwA34uXd40Beat Writer / Columnist
That’s certainly enough to upgrade the pen. #MetsProbably some more information still to come.....but based on this news... The #Mets payroll now unofficially stands at Standard Payroll: $161.3M Luxury Tax Payroll: $186.7M https://t.co/wVBMXJdoZ8 https://t.co/ydpNINM1z6Blogger / Podcaster
“Céspedes had been owed $29 million this year and $29.5 million in 2020. His 2019 pay was cut to $14,811,828, according to Mets’ payroll information made available to all clubs.” #Mets https://t.co/CEN5dldTqxBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JonHeyman: Padres are taking close looks at Madison Bumgarner and Dallas Keuchel. There have been suggestions they probably won’t sign a huge free agent but they are building a team to win in 2020. With Machado and Tatis on left side, southpaws makes sense.Blogger / Podcaster
The Carlos Correa trade talks between the Mets and Astros go back to November (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/BY9b28LWkSTV / Radio Network
