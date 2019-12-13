New York Mets
Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes Is Said to Take a Pay Cut After Ranch Injury
by: Kevin Armstrong — NY Times 2m
Cespedes, who has not played in a game since July 2018, agreed to an amended contract because of an injury he sustained in May at his ranch in Florida.
