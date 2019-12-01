New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Recalculated Mets 2019 Payroll
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
There are some who want to push the narrative the Mets spend. After all, they gave Jacob deGrom a contract extension. They took on the bulk of Robinson Cano’s contract. When you break it all …
Tweets
-
Tbh,,,,, this is exactly the right tone to respond to this.His **** family died in the Holocaust you **** pieces of **** https://t.co/aobas098MgBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's not here to be in the bullpen. https://t.co/r4f14jiKZcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Trade/FA Rumblings: Arenado, Keuchel, Cards, Twins, Marlins, Mets, Correa https://t.co/YYgXQcN9s5Blogger / Podcaster
-
"When he steps on the mound, he’s a beast." https://t.co/9BkYZmISC5Blogger / Podcaster
-
The fan was as surprised as anyone https://t.co/POFbPO7kdbBlogger / Podcaster
-
He may have cost the U.S. https://t.co/cVS2kBwfq4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets