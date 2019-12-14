New York Mets

Rising Apple
49190813_thumbnail

New York Mets add a new chapter to the strange Yoenis Cespedes saga

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 59s

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have to earn back all of the money he was originally set to get paid in 2020. Whenever Yoenis Cespedes is in ...

Tweets