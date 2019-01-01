New York Mets
Poll: Thoughts on a stars and scrubs team
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 8m
The Omar Minaya Mets were heavy on stars but not so hot on depth. This stars and scrubs mixture worked pretty good when Carlos Beltran and Carlos Delgado were playing in 155 games a year. But it wa…
The Mets could take a flyer on any one of these relievers and vastly improve their bullpen in 2020. https://t.co/C0ILgxTzOYBlogger / Podcaster
"I'm here to be in that rotation and be out there every fifth day" - Michael Wacha believes he'll make the Mets' starting rotation https://t.co/0Ioe8atmIoTV / Radio Network
The Mets have gotten tens of millions of dollars back from these things— but won’t go over the luxury tax even if it costs them less than a million dollars. That’s because they don’t respect us.Wondering what the Mets did with the Wright insurance money, Cespedes insurance money, and Cespedes grievance money (like $60 million+ combined) https://t.co/m2wZYecEEKBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ernestdove: I still dont think enough Mets fans understand how excited the organization is about Kevin Smith. I dont wish to overhype a prospect but I legit have multiple sources past year telling me this young man is being groomed for MLB within 2 years or less. https://t.co/Yt20LSr3eiBlogger / Podcaster
