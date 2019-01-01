New York Mets

Mets 360
42297370_thumbnail

Poll: Thoughts on a stars and scrubs team

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 8m

The Omar Minaya Mets were heavy on stars but not so hot on depth. This stars and scrubs mixture worked pretty good when Carlos Beltran and Carlos Delgado were playing in 155 games a year. But it wa…

Tweets