RT @ ESPNNY98_7FM : TONIGHT!!! 12/14 7PM! FIGHT NIGHT with Peter Rosenberg -- LIVE BROADCAST -- Join @ Rosenbergradio and @ trboxing at @ versanyc ahead of #CrawfordMachine at 218 W. 35th, just steps away from @ TheGarden -- WIN TIX to the fight and other great prizes. https://t.co/4GiHoHy0iZ