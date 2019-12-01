New York Mets

Mets Merized
44542213_thumbnail

Mets’ Excuses To Not Spend Dwindle After Restructuring Cespedes’ Deal

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets agreed to a settlement with Yoenis Cespedes on Friday night that stunned the baseball world as he took a significant salary cut as part of the agreement due to an impending heari

Tweets