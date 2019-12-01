New York Mets

Mets Merized
49218322_thumbnail

Baseball Cards and eBay: A Different Perspective on Prospect Ratings

by: Steve Schaeffler Mets Merized Online 58s

When it comes to finding out how Mets prospects are regarded around baseball we all know the usual places to look. Top 100 lists and the team’s top 30 are helpful, and provide us with some of th

Tweets