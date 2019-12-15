New York Mets

The Mets Police
49219218_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: which one of you told Wacha he was gonna start?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

SLACKISH REACTION:  A typical quiet Sunday here in the era of Newspapers Are Dead (no more Big Sunday Articles like we used to have). The thing that caught my eye is that Wacha said on the conference call that the Mets told him he would start.  Then...

Tweets