New York Mets

Mets Merized
49221164_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo Is Mets’ Offensive X-Factor For 2020

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

Contrary to popular belief, Brandon Nimmo is actually a very good baseball player.Shocking, right?It seems as though a lot of people have pushed Nimmo to the side, completely erasing his r

Tweets