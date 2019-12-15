New York Mets

Could the 1987 Los Angeles Raiders move to Shea Stadium?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

With today being the Raiders’ last game in Oakland, I was reminded of the rumors way back that they would move to Shea!  No, I did not imagine this.  This was back when it was still kind of annoying the Jets had moved to New Jersey. Meanwhile, New...

