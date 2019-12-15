New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
45625440_thumbnail

Is the Mets Rotation Improved?

by: LYONS RADIO NETWORK Talkin' Mets 5m

Show Notes The one thing we learned from the winter meetings: pitching is expensive. Brodie never lied about the offseason plan. Mets are focused on value-driven signings and improving the coaching and information. After the news of the Cespedes...

Tweets