New York Mets

Mets Merized
46473628_thumbnail

Mets Need a Big Season From Noah Syndergaard in 2020

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 6s

Mets' right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard has had a tumultuous time since debuting with the team in 2016.The 27-year-old rose to stardom in 2016 after putting up a 6.0 fWAR season, but appea

Tweets